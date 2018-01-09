Challenge Issued For Next Week's SmackDown (Video), US Title Tournament, Xavier Woods Votes Big E

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Ruby Riott take a loss to Becky Lynch. Above is Fallout video of Dasha approaching Ruby, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan after the match for comments. Ruby issues a challenge for next week - The Riott Squad vs. Becky, Naomi and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in six-woman action.

- The WWE United States Title tournament continued on this week's SmackDown with Mojo Rawley defeating Zack Ryder in the final first round match. Mojo will now face Bobby Roode on an upcoming SmackDown episode. Next Tuesday's show will feature Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal with the winner going on to the finals at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, against the winner of Roode vs. Rawley.

- Fan voting is now open on Facebook for Carmella's partner in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. The options are Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. Results will be announced tomorrow at noon EST but as seen below, Woods revealed that he's voted for Big E: