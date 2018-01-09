New Men's Royal Rumble Participants, Shane McMahon Vs. Daniel Bryan Continues (Video), Mojo Rawley

- The low-key feud between SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon continued on this week's show with the two trading insults and admitting that they're not on the same page these days. There has been lots of speculation on Bryan and Shane working some sort of match at WrestleMania 34, possibly a multi-man match, but that obviously has not been confirmed by WWE and we all know how WWE doctors have refused to clear Bryan for a return to the ring. You can see video from tonight's backstage segment between the two above.

- As noted, Becky Lynch announced on tonight's SmackDown that she will be in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match later this month. It was also announced on SmackDown that Rusev and Aiden English will be in the match. They join John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt as confirmed participants. Becky joins Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James and Nia Jax as confirmed participants for the women's match.

- Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley took to Twitter after SmackDown and tweeted the following on their WWE United States Title tournament match. As noted before, Mojo won that match and will now face Bobby Roode in an upcoming match. Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal will take place next week with the winner facing the winner of Roode vs. Mojo in the finals at the Royal Rumble. The former Hype Bros wrote the following tonight:

