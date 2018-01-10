The Undertaker Backstage At SmackDown, Tony Nese - The Zo Train Update, Mojo Rawley On Bobby Roode

- As noted, Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder on this week's SmackDown to advance to the second round of the WWE United States Title tournament. He will now face Bobby Roode with the winner going on to the finals at the Royal Rumble, facing the winner of Jinder Mahal vs. Xavier Woods. Above is Fallout video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Mojo after the win. Mojo wonders why people say Roode is glorious and says he's sick & tired of people just saying things to be saying them. Mojo says he acts when he says he's going to do something because that's how he is. He goes on about Ryder's loss and says he hopes Roode has a little more fight in him than Ryder did because Ryder's loss was just an embarrassment.

- The Undertaker was backstage for this week's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama, according to PWInsider. No word yet on why The Dead Man was there but it could have been to go over plans for his big TV return at the RAW 25th Anniversary show on January 22nd in New York City.

- This week's WWE 205 Live episode saw Tony Nese try and get back into The Zo Train after recent issues with the group. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore told Nese that it's not that easy to get back in and Nese promised to make a statement in his main event match with Cedric Alexander. Nese ended up losing that match and the show ended with Cedric leaving Enzo laying after a Lumbar Check. Below is video from the match and a photo of how the show ended: