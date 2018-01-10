Liv Morgan References Ex-Boyfriend Enzo Amore And Responds To Nia Jax

As noted, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss commented on Twitter about Liv Morgan donning a similar hairstyle as hers on this week's SmackDown. Alexa's best friend, Nia Jax, chimed in and wrote, "Don't trip bestie, you're the top of the mountain, imitation is bound to happen. You are untouchable with what you have done, let her have the scraps."

Liv issued responses to both Alexa and Nia, noting to Alexa that her pigtails were purple. She also responded to Nia's comment about her having "the scraps" by referencing Nia's storyline fling with her real-life ex-boyfriend, Enzo Amore, writing, "Uhhhh Nia, I actually think YOU want MY scraps."

Liv started dating Enzo Amore when they were both in NXT, but announced on Twitter last September that she was now single. She also removed photos with Enzo from her social media accounts.

You can check out the full Twitter exchange below:

Pink pigtails ... where have I seen that before ? ?? #sdlive — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 10, 2018

No where cause they're purple ????????? https://t.co/ByoHo5B9oD — LIV Morgan ?? (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 10, 2018

Don't trip bestie, you're the top of the mountain, imitation is bound to happen. You are untouchable with what you have done, let her have the scraps ?? pic.twitter.com/WwDy8omZ1D — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 10, 2018