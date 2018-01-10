Triple H & Stephanie McMahon On Rich Swann's Domestic Charges, Rumor Killer On RAW 25 Being 5 Hours

The Miz and Maryse weren't the only ones to appear at the Television Critics Association Winter Tour event in California on Tuesday as Stephanie McMahon and Triple H also appeared on stage for a panel.

Regarding Rich Swann's WWE status, Triple H and Stephanie confirmed that he will be immediately terminated from the company if he's found guilty of the domestic charges from the incident with his wife last month. Triple H commented:

"We are just waiting on legal," Triple H said. "We have a zero tolerance policy on that, as you've seen, so he's suspended until it is determined legally one way or the other."

"And if he's convicted, he will be released," Stephanie added.

Triple H added to Stephanie's comment, "Immediately."

On a related note, there was speculation on the RAW 25th Anniversary episode being 5 hours long after TCA made an incorrect tweet. They later corrected the tweet and noted that RAW will be just 3 hours as usual. You can see the tweets below:

