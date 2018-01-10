NJPW Fantastica Mania 2018 And New Beginning Cards Revealed

- Above is the full match from a CMLL/NJPW tournament in 2016 between Dragon Lee and Kamaitachi (Hiromu Takahashi).

- The next set of live shows to take place on NJPW World is Fantastic Mania 2018 on January 19, 21, and 22. This is a co-promotional tour between NJPW and CMLL from Mexico. On nights two and three there will be a four-team CMLL Brother Tournament, where brothers will team up, single elimination style. You can check out the full cards for the next three events below:

Fantastica Mania 2018 (January 19 - 4:30am ET / 1:30am PT)

* Fuego vs. Okumura

* Dragon Lee, Hirai Kawato, Satoshi Kojima, and Star Jr. vs. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Rush, and Tetsuya Naito

* Atlantis, Drone, Mistico, and Volador, Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Disturbio, Puma, and Ultimo Guerrero

* Angel de Oro (c) vs. Cuatrero (CMLL World Middleweight Championship)

* Sanson vs. Soberano Jr. (c) (Mexican National Welterweight Championship)

* Gran Guerrero vs. Niebla Roja (c) (CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship)

Fantastica Mania 2018 (January 21 - 4:30am ET / 1:30am PT)

* Disturbio and Puma vs. Drone and Star Jr.

* Fuego, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Soberano, Jr. vs. Okumura and Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH)

* Atlantis, Hirai Kawato, KUSHIDA, and Satoshi Kojima vs. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Rush, and Tetsuya Naito)

* Angel de Oro and Niebla Roja vs. Los Guerreros Laguneros (Gran Guerrero & Ultimo Guerrero) (CMLL Brother Tag Team Tournament First Round Match)

* Cuatrero and Sanson vs. Dragon Lee and Mistico (CMLL Brother Tag Team Tournament First Round Match)

* Barbaro Cavernario vs. Volador Jr. (c) (NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship)

Fantastica Mania 2018 (January 22 - 4:30am ET / 1:30am PT)

* Disturbio and Puma vs. Fuego and Ryusuke Taguchi

* Chaos (Rocky Romero, SHO, & YOH) and Okumura vs. Jushin Liger, KUSHIDA, Star, Jr. and Tiger Mask IV

* CMLL Brother Tag Team Tournament Loser's Bracket Match

* Atlantis and Hirai Kawato vs. Barbaro Cavernario and Gedo (Kawato's last match before going on foreign excursion)

* Drone, Soberano, Jr., and Volador, Jr. vs. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito

* Rush vs. Satoshi Kojima

* CMLL Brother Tag Team Tournament Finals

- NJPW has also revealed the full cards for their New Beginning shows on January 27, January 28, and February 10. Night one's main event is Hiroshi Tanahashi defending the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Minoru Suzuki. Night two will have IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega vs. Jay White. In February, they will feature Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship), Hirooki Goto (c) vs. EVIL (NEVER Openweight Championship), and in the main event, Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight Championship). Below are the full cards:

New Beginning in Sapporo Night One (January 27 - 4am ET / 1am PT)

* Katsuya Kitamura vs. Michael Elgin

* Jushin Liger, KUSHIDA, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Tiger Mask IV vs. El Desperado, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, Takashi Iizuka, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano

* Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Roa (c) vs. Henare, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Togi Makabe (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll vs. David Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Kota Ibushi

* Will Ospreay and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito

* Gedo, Hirooki Goto, and Kazuchika Okada vs. BUSHI, EVIL, and SANADA

* Jay White, SHO, and YOH) vs. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

New Beginning in Sapporo Night Two (January 28 - 1am ET / 10pm PT - still the 27th, for people on the west coast)

* Juice Robinson vs. Katsuya Kitamura

* Jushin Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino, and Tiger Mask IV vs. El Desperado, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Leo Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano

* Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Roa vs. Henare, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Michael Elgin vs. Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka

* Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll vs. David Finlay, Kota Ibushi, and KUSHIDA

* Gedo, Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito

* Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH) vs. Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) (c) (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* "Switchblade" Jay White vs. Kenny Omega (c) (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship)

New Beginning in Osaka (February 10 - 3am ET / 12am PT)

* Katsuya Kitamura vs. Yuji Nagata

* Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH) vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* "Switchblade" Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano vs. David Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Michael Elgin

* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, and Takashi Iizuka vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Togi Makabe

* BUSHI vs. Gedo

* Tetsuya Naito vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Will Ospreay (c) (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

* EVIL vs. Hirooki Goto (c) (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)