Nia Jax On What She Will Prove In The Women's Royal Rumble Match, Women's Evolution Getting Better

Nia Jax recently spoke with The Indian Express to promote the WWE Royal Rumble.

The women's Royal Rumble match and Kurt Angle putting her in:

"Kurt is a smart man and I the most dominant woman in the company. So with all the women in the ring, I will show everyone that why I am the most dominant force in WWE."

The women's evolution in WWE:

"Women's evolution just keeps getting better and better. We are showing the world what women can do right now. Women are coming into their own and breaking down so many boundaries. It's telling the world we can do it all."

