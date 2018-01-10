Zack Ryder On Almost Being Fired By WWE (Video), WWE Extends TV Partnership, Chad Gable Reacts

- Above is video of Zack Ryder reacting to his WWE United States Title tournament loss to Mojo Rawley last night in Birmingham, Alabama. Ryder talks about making his WWE debut 11 years ago in the same building and says it's been a helluva ride. Ryder says he's been on the chopping block, he's been told he was on a list to be released and he's seen friends lose their dream jobs but he's still here and doesn't know why, except that he doesn't give up and always tries to better himself. Ryder says he always finds a way and while he's not sure what's next, he will figure it out because he always does.

- WWE issued the following today:

01/10/2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) and Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (Astro), a Malaysian and ASEAN digital-first media and lifestyle company, will extend their partnership into its 17th year with a new agreement to continue airing WWE programming, including flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown®. Astro will also continue offering WWE Network as a premium channel, which includes all WWE special events such as WrestleMania®, SummerSlam®, Survivor Series® and Royal Rumble®.

"Astro has been a long-time valued partner, sharing our vision for engaging and entertaining our fans," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. "Their commitment to WWE allows us to continue showcasing our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment across Malaysia."

"Astro is entertaining Malaysian WWE fans with 24/7, non-stop WWE action and on-demand content in HD on big-screen TVs, and on mobile devices via Astro Go," said Lee Choong Khay, Astro Vice President of Sports Business. "The response from the passionate fanbase has been tremendous, with nearly five million viewers in 2017 alone and we hope to serve more fans in years to come."

Astro's SuperSport channels 1 - 4 will air Raw, SmackDown, NXT®, Afterburn®, Bottomline®, This Week®and Main Event®, with additional airings on Astro's Arena sports channel.

WWE Network is a premium à la carte channel available exclusively in Malaysia on Astro TV and Astro GO. Subscribers can watch all WWE special events live and on-demand, with 24/7 programming featuring groundbreaking original series, reality shows, documentaries and classic matches. For more information, please visit www.astro.com.my.