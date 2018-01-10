Triple H On If WWE Will Make An Exception For Daniel Bryan's Ring Return

As noted, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took questions at the Television Critics Association Winter Tour event in California on Tuesday.

The Wrap asked Triple H if there's some sort of exception in WWE's strict policy that might allow SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to return to the ring. Triple H said:

"There can be no exception medically," Triple H said. "If the belief is that he's not healthy enough and there's a risk [for him] to perform, then I don't know why you'd allow him to step into the ring unless it can be proven otherwise. There will be no exceptions. We have some of the best medical people in the world that work for us. Our wellness policy, our concussion programming, our protocols — I'll put them up there against any on the planet.

"That is a new science in a way, too. So we're gonna look at it from all aspects, but the medical experts will make the determination as to whether he can ever step into that ring or not. Look, personally for him, I know it would be something he would love to do, and part of me feels like I hope he has that opportunity. But at the same point in time, he's married and has a child. Certainly, [we put] the human being first."

Bryan has not wrestled since April of 2015. He announced his retirement in February of 2016, but has since said that he plans to wrestle again this year unless doctors advice him otherwise. His WWE contract expires in September.