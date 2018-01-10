WrestlingInc.com

Why The New Day Missed Last Night's SmackDown, WWE Superstar Turns 40, New 'BellaGlam' Episode

January 10, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of BellaGlam with Brie Bella.

- Tamina Snuka turns 40 years old today while former WCW star Buff Bagwell turns 47 and former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler turns 46.

- We now know why The New Day missed last night's WWE SmackDown. Xavier Woods, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Mark Henry and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels joined The Miz, Maryse, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the Television Critics Association Winter Tour event in California. Stephanie tweeted the following photos from the event:

