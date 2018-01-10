Final WWE Mixed Match Challenge Team Announced, Full List Of Teams For The Tournament (Video)

WWE has announced that Big E and Carmella will be teaming up for the Mixed Match Challenge that kicks off next Tuesday at 10pm EST on Facebook Watch. They are the last team to be announced. Below is the updated list of teams for the tournament:

RAW

* Bayley & Elias

* Alicia Fox & Goldust

* Asuka & The Miz

* Nia Jax & Apollo Crews

* Sasha Banks & Finn Balor

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman

SmackDown

* Carmella & Big E

* Becky Lynch & Sami Zayn

* Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura

* Naomi & Jimmy Uso

* Lana & Rusev

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode

Above is video of The New Day and Carmella with SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, and below is WWE's announcement on their team:

The WWE Universe has spoken! After winning with 47 percent in a vote between the members of The New Day on Facebook, Big E has been tasked with bringing The Power of Positivity alongside Carmella in WWE Mixed Match Challenge, the innovative tournament premiering this Tuesday, Jan. 16, exclusively on Facebook Watch.

For all her attributes, it seems that Carmella's most valuable strength lays in her ability to position herself for greatness. Not only does she possess a World Championship contract as the first ever Ms. Money in the Bank, but she also recently entered the unprecedented 30 Women Over-the-Top Royal Rumble Match for an opportunity at a second World Title Match at WrestleMania 34. Now, The Princess of Staten Island has secured a third potential windfall, after the fans chose to pair her with one-third of the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history.

No one can deny that The New Day excel in tag team competition, which gives a huge advantage for any tandem hoping to claim victory in the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge, and Big E has been instrumental in that success from the get-go. Out of all the competitors in the contest, the charismatic Superstar's blend of size, strength and agility has the potential to make the biggest impact of all.

Together, Carmella and Big E will exude a shared confidence second to none, and if they can learn to operate of the same frequency, they may just have the game to rise to the top of the pile in the unique Facebook Watch showdown.

The exciting duo will look to triumph in the ground-breaking tournament on Facebook Watch, where male-female WWE Superstar pairings will attempt to win $100,000 for a charity of their choice. Each showdown in the competition will follow traditional Mixed Tag Team Match rules: When tagged, male Superstars face off with the opposing team's male competitor, and female Superstars battle fellow female competitors.

Follow WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook for updates. WWE Mixed Match Challenge begins this Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch.