Major Change At This Week's Impact TV Tapings (Photos)

By Marc Middleton | January 10, 2018
The six-sided ring in Impact Wrestling has been replaced with a traditional wrestling ring. The traditional ring is currently set up at Universal Studios for tonight's Impact TV tapings. They tweeted the photo below of the updated ring.

The GFW-themed green color scheme is also gone, as it has been replaced by the original Impact Wrestling blue colors.

There are logos for streaming site Twitch on certain sides of the ring. Impact has not announced a deal with Twitch, which hosts House of Hardcore's content and has hosted events for AAA in the past.

