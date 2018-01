Matt Hardy - Ed Nordholm Photo, Carmella Trains With The New Day For MMC (Video), SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, AL.

- Matt Hardy and Anthem's Ed Nordholm have reunited, as seen in the photo below from Hardy's Twitter account. The two appear to be on good terms, which is notable after their recent issues over the "Broken" trademarks that Hardy used in Impact Wrestling. As noted earlier by our own Justin LaBar, Matt Hardy has reached a deal with Anthem to own all of the core characters that were created in TNA under the "Broken" gimmick.

I am thrilled to PROCLAIM that we have ACQUIRED new ALLIES on our side of #TheGreatWar. Ed Nordholm & The Owl of Anthem have revealed themselves as MAJESTIC beings who stand on the side of the LIGHT.



The LIGHT always EMERGES, #WOKENWarriors.



Everything is COPASETIC & WONDERFUL! - @MATTHARDYBRAND January 10, 2018

- Carmella is training with The New Day as she and Big E prepare to team up in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge next week. Below is a video of Carmella with Big E and Xavier Woods, and below are comments from Ms. Money In the Bank: