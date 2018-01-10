WrestlingInc.com

Matt Hardy - Ed Nordholm Photo, Carmella Trains With The New Day For MMC (Video), SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | January 10, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, AL.

- Matt Hardy and Anthem's Ed Nordholm have reunited, as seen in the photo below from Hardy's Twitter account. The two appear to be on good terms, which is notable after their recent issues over the "Broken" trademarks that Hardy used in Impact Wrestling. As noted earlier by our own Justin LaBar, Matt Hardy has reached a deal with Anthem to own all of the core characters that were created in TNA under the "Broken" gimmick.

Exclusive: Matt Hardy Comes To Deal With Anthem Sports
See Also
Exclusive: Matt Hardy Comes To Deal With Anthem Sports

- Carmella is training with The New Day as she and Big E prepare to team up in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge next week. Below is a video of Carmella with Big E and Xavier Woods, and below are comments from Ms. Money In the Bank:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save Up To 30% Off Memorabilia, Collectibles & Titles

Most Popular

Back To Top