Cody Rhodes Reveals Date For Upcoming 10K Arena Event, Stephen Amell And Others Apparently Confirmed

Cody Rhodes revealed today on Twitter that his upcoming 10,000-seat arena show will take place on September 1st. The event, titled "All In", is rumored to be taking place near Chicago.

A Twitter account for the event has been created at @ALL_IN_2018 . Actor Stephen Amell, who teamed with Neville to defeat Cody and King Barrett at SummerSlam in 2015, will apparently be a part of the event, as will The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll and Hangman Page.

You can check out Cody's tweet below:

@KOllomani contributed to this article.