WWE Announcer Praises Roman Reigns, Shayna Baszler WWE NXT Teaser For Tonight, WWE Stock Up

By Marc Middleton | January 10, 2018

- Above is a preview for tonight's WWE NXT episode with Shayna Baszler making her TV debut against Dakota Kai.

- WWE stock was up 0.89% today, closing at $31.87 per share. Today's high was $31.94 and the low was $31.18.

Triple H On Roman Reigns Being Perceived By Fans As The 'Chosen One'
- Corey Graves tweeted the following praise for WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns today and shared a clip of Reigns giving himself props on a recent episode of Graves' "Straight To The Source" WWE Network show:

