WWE Universal Title Triple Threat Promo, The Book Of Booty Notes & Giveaway, Bobby Roode's Instagram

- Above is a new promo for the WWE Universal Title Triple Threat at the Royal Rumble, which will feature champion Brock Lesnar defending against Kane and Braun Strowman.

See Also Kane On Feeling 'Outgunned' Against Brock Lesnar And Braun Strowman

- Bobby Roode is now on Instagram at @realbobbyroode. Roode tweeted that his IG account will be the most glorious IG account on the planet.

- As noted, WWE will be releasing "The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It." for The New Day soon. WWE and the publishers are running a giveaway for limited edition signed bookplates. You can enter the giveaway at the link below and you can pre-order the book at this link. It's worth noting that Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston are listed as the authors of the book along with Greg Adkins and Ryan Murphy. Also below is the official synopsis:

Multi-time W . . . W . . . E! (WWE) TAG! TEAM! CHAMPIONS! The New Day want you to feel the power!! And now you can with The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It. From the purveyors of positivity themselves, each chapter of this handy guide will help you embrace the New Day way of life. Even if you're feeling booty?and who (who?! who?! who?! who?! who?!) has never felt booty? ?you'll be clapping, gyrating, and radiating positivity like the New Day themselves. Fans will learn: * The New Day's official definition of "booty," and the telltale signs that you or a loved one might be booty * The proper attire and headwear for the new you * How to twerk like a man * What your spirit animal says about you * How to project positivity By the time you finish this book, you'll be a rainbow-gazing, trombone-playing, unicorn-loving soldier of positivity, ready to take on nefarious WWE tag teams with a smile on your face. Pro tip: Eat your Booty O's every morning for added strength!