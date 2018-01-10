WWE NXT Results (1/10): Tag Title Match, Shayna Baszler Debuts, Lio Vs. Lars, Philly Matches Set

Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight's episode takes place from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. The former home of some earlier WCW tapings will be the site for the next few weeks as WWE and Full Sail's schedules crossed. We get our first look at "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler in a WWE ring since the Mae Young Classic. The WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the line as the Undisputed Era take on Roderick Strong and Aleister Black.

- The Undisputed Era welcome us to the show and to 2018. They say this is their year and will prove they're the best. They defend their titles tonight against SAnitY.

- Ranallo and crew welcome us to Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, GA, the home of WCW Saturday Night. We go right to the ring for our opening contest.

Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai

Baszler has some horse sounds before her official theme hits to lay the groundwork for the four horse-women feud. We're also shown videos of her attacking some talents at the PC that led to this match.

Both ladies well received by the crowd. However the "Shayna's gonna kill you" chant quickly fills Center Stage. Kai staves off multiple submission attempts but finally gets caught and has nowhere to go. Baszler more or less toying with the New Zealander. Stiff kick and stomps to the hand to add insult to injury. Baszler stomps on Kai's arm/elbow and the referee stops the match. Medical personnel there quickly to take a look.

Winner Via Official Stoppage: Shayna Baszler

- After the match, Baszler goes back to attack Kai and puts her to sleep with a clutch. Having seen enough, NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon comes out for the save. Baszler exits stage left to avoid any further confrontation.

- Backstage promo with AOP and Paul Ellering saying they want their titles back and whoever has them will suffer.

- Shown a recap of Baszler possibly breaking Kai's arm. Christy St. Cloud attempts to interview her after the encounter, but Mr. Regal intercepts. He says he's been in this business for years and can see right through any games she's playing. Attacking people from behind will not get her a title shot.

Kassius Ohno vs. Raul Mendoza

Crowd loves them some Kassius. They show a bit of sportsmanship with a handshake as the bell rings. Mendoza starts quick with a roll-up and they go through a bevy of pinning predicaments. Mendoza looks to his native Lucha Libre with head scissors take downs and near falls. Ohno not taking anything lightly tonight as he lays in a couple elbows that give him a long two count. Ohno twists Mendoza into a reverse Gory Special stretch. Mendoza slips out but not for long. Senton by the much bigger Ohno gets a two. Mendoza sweeps the leg, hits a couple shots, and hits a corkscrew arm drag. Springboard kick from Mendoza for a two. Mendoza leaps on Ohno, but gets caught and put in the Electric Chair to be dropped on the ropes. Ohno hits his signature rolling elbow from behind for the knockout blow and victory.

Winner Via Pin Fall: Kassius Ohno

- Zelina Vega speaks to the media. She says she and Almas are more on the same page than ever and will display that in Philly. When asked about Gargano, she says Johnny Wrestling got lucky in the four way and was in the right place at the right time. When asked about strategy, the wily manager says she didn't get here by revealing her secrets. Vega says they're taking Gargano seriously and there's no running from Almas.

- Christy St. Cloud asks Johnny Gargano about his mindset heading to Philly. Velveteen Dream interrupts and says "say it." This time not his name, but "thank you" for the opportunity by him being out of action. Dream says Gargano got lucky by beating a "guy" in Ohno since he doesn't look like a superstar and that he could have easily beaten Ohno. Dream says Gargano doesn't deserve his spot. Looks like we're getting a match, possibly for the title shot.

- The Street Profits backstage messing around with people looking to step their gold game up. They pop into Mr. Regal's office looking for a title shot. Not yet, but they get AOP next week instead. They're down for it as they get Regal to hit a little move on the way out.

Lio Rush vs. Lars Sullivan

The collective gasp when Lars was revealed as Lio's opponent...priceless! Lio using his speed to avoid Lars, which is more or less just ticking him off. Sullivan catches Rush by the throat and slings him to the ropes, then the turnbuckle. Rush turns into jello but able to leap out of harm's way for the moment. Lio dodges another charge, hits the ropes, but gets turned inside out by a lariat. Freak Accident quickly disposes of the prodigy.

Winner Via Pin Fall: Lars Sullivan

- After the match, Sullivan says he's faced opponent after opponent, and sometimes multiple at once. He keeps going back to being in the four way and facing a force he's never felt before, but that makes him happy. He directly calls out Killian Dain. As his music hits, he hits an exclamation point on Lio Rush as he hits the Freak Accident from the top rope. Rush selling it like a million bucks.

- We quickly go backstage where Undisputed Era takes out SAnitY to help ensure they keep their titles later tonight.

- Undisputed Era make their way to the ring and wonder where SAnitY is. Nikki Cross like the terrier she is tries to get to her brothers' attackers. Officials hold her back as the crowd is on her side. Cole tries to restore order, but Mr. Regal shows up to do just that. He says UE will be putting their titles on the line tonight one way or the other. Roderick Strong makes an appearance and says he will take them on. Aleister Black's music hits to join the fray. He has a score to settle with UE as well. The match is made and we have ourselves a title fight.

Undisputed Era (c) vs. Roderick Strong & Aleister Black--NXT Tag Team Championship

Black and O'Reilly start us off. Fish tries to break it up but gets a shot for his troubles. Roddy with a low kick to even the odds again and Black can focus on KOR. Tag made and a tandem combo that ends with a leg lariat from Strong. Roddy with some chops and goes to work with his trademark back breakers. First serious cover attempt for a two. Strong working over the neck of O'Reilly as Fish finally gets back on the apron. O'Reilly claims Black poked him in the eye which takes the official's eye off the action allowing Fish to sweep Black's leg from the apron. UE is back in control as we go to break.

We're back and O'Reilly goes to work on the legs of Black. Tag made and we've hit cruise control for the class of Tag Team 101. Quick tags and tandem offense are on the menu. O'Reilly takes out Strong on the apron. Running high knees in succession from UE and Fish finishes the sequence with an Exploder. Strong breaks up the cover. Black hits the ropes, bounds over top of Fish, rolls him up and gets a two. Black uses his educated feet to take Fish down and looks for the tag. He makes it just in time and Strong is a house afire. Roddy with one of the best drop kicks in the game taking it to both men. Back breaker to Fish, overhead belly to belly to O'Reilly. KOR recovers quickly as Strong works on Fish and hits a kick but Strong follows suit with a high knee. Both men down. Black taking out Fish on the outside, rolls him back in, but Adam Cole prevents Black from doing anymore damage. Cole hightails it through the crowd and Black gives chase. This allows UE to hit their finish to retain the titles.

Winners and STILL NXT Tag Team Champions: Undisputed Era

- A scorned Black heads back to the ring and takes out the tag team, but Cole trails back to help take out Aleister. Undisputed Era leaves Strong and Black laying. Not done yet, they grab a chair, set it up, and Cole hits somewhat of an AA (fireman's carry slam) onto the chair. They cement themselves as the top team of NXT.

- As they celebrate on the ramp, Mr. Regal returns and says Philadelphia as an "extreme history." He announces that Cole vs. Black will now be an "Extreme Rules Match" in Philly.