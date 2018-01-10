AJ Styles On Balor Club Reunion, Rejoining The Group In The Future, Writing His First WWE Comic Book

AJ Styles spoke to IGN about the Balor Club reunion, joining up with the group down the road, and writing his first comic book. Here are some of the highlights:

The Balor Club (Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) reuniting:

"It is what it is, I guess, as far as the way things are supposed to happen. Even though I had my own reunion with them shortly after I arrived, and its in the story, I'm not even with those guys right now. They're on RAW and I'm on SmackDown and I'm kind of doing my own thing by myself. But those three guys being together is something special because, truth be told, those were the three guys who were originally together."

Joining up with the group in the future:

"If I could look into the future or try to predict things. I'd like to think that maybe we can all be together doing something. At some point. But you never know where things are going to lead, but right now I'm very interested in what I'm seeing."

Writing his first comic book story:

"Nobody knows me better than me, obviously. For those who haven't had a chance to look at his work, the Headlocked comic series he does is great. It's just tremendous stuff, the way he puts everything together. The pictures and stories are just amazing. If you're going to get advice and work alongside someone on something like this, there's no one better."

Styles also talked about video games and his favorite from 2017. You can read the full interview by clicking here.