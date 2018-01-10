John Cena Teases 'Major Announcement,' The Miz Appearance, Xavier Woods Scares Himself (Video)

- Above, Xavier Woods scares himself a couple times playing the video game, Emily Wants to Play Too!

- The Miz will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 2235 SW Military Drive, San Antonio, Texas, 78224 from 11 am to 1 pm on January 15. Miz will be signing autographs and taking photos, they are first come, first served.

- In the video below, John Cena teases a "major announcement" that he will announce tomorrow. Cena's next movie out is the comedy, Blockers, due out on April 6. His next scheduled appearance for WWE is at the Raw 25th Anniversary on January 22 in New York City.