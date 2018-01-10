WrestlingInc.com

Spoiler: Former Impact Champion Returns, Huge Title Change At Tonight's Impact Wrestling Tapings

By Joshua Gagnon | January 10, 2018
Spoiler: Former Impact Champion Returns, Huge Title Change At Tonight's Impact Wrestling Tapings

At tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Austin Aries, returned to confront current Impact Global Champion, Eli Drake. Aries ended up challenging Drake for his title and won it minutes later.

Below are photos from tonight's tapings of his appearance and title win.

