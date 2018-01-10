Spoiler: Former Impact Champion Returns, Huge Title Change At Tonight's Impact Wrestling Tapings

At tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Austin Aries, returned to confront current Impact Global Champion, Eli Drake. Aries ended up challenging Drake for his title and won it minutes later.

Below are photos from tonight's tapings of his appearance and title win.

The Greatest Man That Has Ever Lived is back in #ImpactWrestling @AustinAries is back and he's going after Eli Drake!!!! The Don Callis effect is in motion! pic.twitter.com/K6GganjwP8 — Wrestle Thoughts Podcast (@WTPodcastUK) January 11, 2018

Scoop #18: Austin Aries takes offense to Eli Drake saying he was The Greatest Man to Ever Live pic.twitter.com/fw8biAZz5G — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 11, 2018