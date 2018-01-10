Seth Rollins On The Shield Reuniting, What Match Put Him On The Map, Dream WrestleMania Opponent

Seth Rollins spoke to the Amarillo Globe-News about what match put him on the map, his dream WrestleMania opponent, and The Shield reuniting. Here are some of the highlights:

Who he'd like to face at WrestleMania down the road:

"There are a ton of guys I'd love to work with at a WrestleMania. For me, I want to be in the main event of WrestleMania selling the tickets to that show. Whether it's Brock Lesnar or AJ Styles. Either one of those guys I'd love to look toward being in the ring with when the time comes."

Fans reacting to The Shield reunion:

"To see the scale in which people were excited about it was pretty cool. I wasn't really anticipating how incredible it was. It was a nice experience and kind of surreal. It was just awesome to be out there with those guys again and get that reaction."

If his match against John Cena and Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble in 2015 put him on the map:

"Yeah, I'd say so. It was my first opportunity to hang with the guys in the upper echelon. When you see what Brock has accomplished inside and outside of the ring. Then you look at John and everything he's done. I was kind of the oddball in that pairing. The third wheel so to speak. I wanted to prove I could hold my own and I could be the guy to make that match what it was. I wanted to prove I could compete on that level with those guys. It was cool for me to have that moment. I felt I belonged."

Rollins also discussed the Royal Rumble and coming back from his knee injury. You can read the full interview by clicking here.