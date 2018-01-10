WWE Reportedly Signs Mae Young Classic Competitor To Developmental Contract

WWE has signed independent wrestler Candice LeRae to a developmental contract, according to a report by Squared Circle Sirens. She will report to the WWE Performance Center in the next few weeks after passing the company's medical testing.

LeRae, who began wrestling in 2002, is best known for her work on the American independent circuit for promotions including Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) and Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW). She is a former PWG World Tag Team Champion with Joey Ryan as The World's Cutest Tag Team.

LeRae was of 32 women who competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament last year. She beat Renee Michelle and Nicole Savoy before falling to Shayna Baszler in a Quarterfinal Match.

LeRae has also appeared for NXT. She made her debut last spring competing in a battle royal to decide the No. 1 contender for Asuka's NXT Women's Championship. She also appeared on the October 26, 2017, episode of NXT, participating in a battle royal won by Nikki Cross to decide one of the contenders for the vacant NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. More recently, she worked a dark match at last week's NXT television tapings in Atlanta, Georgia, beating Vanessa Borne.

LaRae's husband is Johnny Gargano, which WWE acknowledged during the Mae Young Classic.