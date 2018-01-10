WrestlingInc.com

Impact Wrestling Spoilers: World Title Change, Former WWE Superstar Returns, Laurel Van Ness Defends

By Raj Giri | January 10, 2018
Impact Wrestling Spoilers: World Title Change, Former WWE Superstar Returns, Laurel Van Ness Defends

Below are results from tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, to air this month (h/t @MrJacobCohen ):

Xplosion:

Caleb Conley defeated Rohit Raju

Impact Wrestling

Jeremy Borash announced that there are surprises tonight.

* Impact Grand champion Matt Sydal defeated Fallah Bahh in a match with no rounds or judges.

* Bobby Lashley defeated KM.

* Keira Hogan defeated Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Laurel Van Ness in a non-title match after a distraction from Allie.

LAX cut a promo calling out OVE. OVE came out and said they will be tag champions again. Caleb Konley and Trevor Lee came in and attacked LAX and OVE left.

* Johnny Impact & Moose defeated Alberto El Patron & EC3

*Impact Wrestling champion Eli Drake and Chris Adonis cut a promo celebrating the life of Drake. Aries came out in his street clothes and disputed Drake saying that he was "the greatest of all time." This led to a match with Aries and Drake for the World Championship. Aries pinned Drake to win the Impact Wrestling championship.

* Matt Sydal & Taiji Ishimori defeated Hijo del Fantasma & Rohit Raju

* Trevor Lee & Caleb Konley defeated Cult of Lee (TC Reid & Mike Monroe). LAX cut a promo saying that they are coming for them and there is nothing they can do.

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Laurel Van Ness defeated Keira Hogan. Van Nass attacked Hogan after the match, but Allie made the save.

* Hania defeated Amber Nova. Rosemary attached Hania after the match, but Hania ran away.

* Johnny Impact defeated Alberto el Patron, Moose and EC3 to become the #1 contender to the World title.

Xplosion:

* OVE defeated TC Reid & Mike Monroe.

* Rosemary defeated Amber Nova.

