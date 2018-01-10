WrestlingInc.com

Top Impact Wrestling Star Injured At Tonight's Television Tapings

By Raj Giri | January 10, 2018
Top Impact Wrestling Star Injured At Tonight's Television Tapings Photo Credit: Tabercil

Former Impact Wrestling Grand Champion Moose reportedly suffered an injury at Wednesday's Impact Wrestling television tapings in Orlando.

Moose was facing EC3, Alberto El Patron and Johnny Impact to determine the number one contender for the Impact Wrestling World Championship, when he apparently suffered a knee injury. @MrJacobCohen was at the tapings and noted that Moose was helped to the back by "lots of guys."

PWInsider.com reported that the belief is that Moose did not tear anything.

We will provide any further updates when they are available. Full results from tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings are here.

Charles Maynard contributed to this article.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top