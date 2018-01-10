Top Impact Wrestling Star Injured At Tonight's Television Tapings

Former Impact Wrestling Grand Champion Moose reportedly suffered an injury at Wednesday's Impact Wrestling television tapings in Orlando.

Moose was facing EC3, Alberto El Patron and Johnny Impact to determine the number one contender for the Impact Wrestling World Championship, when he apparently suffered a knee injury. @MrJacobCohen was at the tapings and noted that Moose was helped to the back by "lots of guys."

PWInsider.com reported that the belief is that Moose did not tear anything.

We will provide any further updates when they are available. Full results from tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings are here.

Lot of guys helping Moose to the back, he may have a legit leg injury — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 11, 2018

Charles Maynard contributed to this article.