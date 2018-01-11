WWE NXT Takeover Match Stipulation Added, #1 Contenders Match For Next Week, HHH On Center Stage

- Next week's WWE NXT episode will feature The Street Profits vs. The Authors of Pain. The match was made by NXT General Manager William Regal in the season debut of Street Talk, as seen above. The winners of the match will earn a title shot t NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are going into the match undefeated in TV tag team action.

- Speaking of the NXT Tag Team Titles, SAnitY didn't get their rematch on this week's show as they were attacked backstage by The Undisputed Era. Regal ended up giving a title shot to Aleister Black and Roderick Strong but the match saw O'Reilly and Fish retain, thanks to interference from Adam Cole. Regal then announced that Cole vs. Black at "Takeover: Philadelphia" will be held under Extreme Rules.

- This week's NXT episode was the first taped at Center Stage in Atlanta. Below is video of Triple H reflecting on his past in the building, which was where WCW Saturday Night was taped years ago.