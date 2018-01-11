Lio Rush On Re-Evaluating His NXT Career, Dakota Kai On Shayna Baszler Being A Bully, Aleister Black

- This week's WWE NXT saw Lars Sullivan remain undefeated after a win over Lio Rush. Above is post-match video with Christy St. Cloud asking Rush about his situation. Rush says he knew exactly what he was getting into, he knew Lars was bigger and stronger but that didn't stop him. Rush says he's spent his entire life going up against the bigger man and he's never backed down. Rush says things haven't gone as planned since coming to NXT. He's spent his entire life being so sure about everything but lately he's been doing a lot of second-guessing and he thinks maybe it's time he starts doing some re-evaluating.

- Shayna Baszler made her official NXT TV debut on this week's show with a win over Dakota Kai by referee stoppage. Below is post-match video of Christy St. Cloud interviewing Kai. Kai, wearing a sling, says she's not sure what Baszler is trying to prove as she wants to be a dominate force but she's just coming off like a bully. Kai says she's not sure what's wrong with her arm as she was scheduled for x-rays but it hurts and it can't be good. The post-match segment saw NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon come to check on Kai and have words with Baszler.

- As noted, NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole at "Takeover: Philadelphia" will be held under Extreme Rules. The decision came after Cole attacked Black as Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish retained the NXT Tag Team Titles over Black and Roderick Strong. Below is post-match video of Regal checking on Black after the match: