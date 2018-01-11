WrestlingInc.com

WWE Superstar Impersonation Battle (Video), Fans On Stipulations For The Great War, Velveteen Dream

By Marc Middleton | January 11, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's Superstar Impersonation Battle, featuring The Ascension vs. Breezango.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans what kind of stipulation match they want to see Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt take place under. As of this writing, 24% voted for House of Horrors while 16% voted for Empty Arena, 11% voted for I Quit, 10% for Inferno, 9% for Casket, 9% for Extreme Rules, 9% for Hell In a Cell, 6% for Falls Count Anywhere and 6% for Last Man Standing.

- As noted, The Velveteen Dream will return to the ring to face Johnny Gargano on the January 24th episode of WWE NXT. Gargano's "Takeover: Philadelphia" title shot against NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas will be on the line. Below is backstage video of Dream taunting Gargano to set up the match:

