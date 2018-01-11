John Cena's Major Announcement Revealed

John Cena revealed today in the video above that he will once again host the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards. Cena also said that he is working on other projects for the channel.

"I get to voice Baron Draxum in Nickelodeon's new series, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," Cena said. "On top of all that, I'm coming to Nickelodeon with a crazy game show called Keep It Spotless, where kids have to keep it spotless for huge prizes!"

Cena commented on the new projects on Twitter, writing:

Humbled to work on so many projects with an amazing partner like @Nickelodeon. Ready to bring energy to a celebrated franchise like #TMNT and fun show like #KeepItSpotless. #LetsGetToWork