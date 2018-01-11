Did Chris Jericho Vs. Kenny Omega Get More Stars Than Okada Vs. Naito?, NJPW New Year's Dash On AXS

- There were actual betting odds on what The Wrestling Observer's star ratings would be for last week's top Wrestle Kingdom 12 matches. Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito had better odds than Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega of being a 5+ star match, with Okada vs. Naito at -250, while Jericho vs. Omega was at -180. Jericho vs. Omega ended up getting five stars in the newsletter, while Okada vs. Naito got four and a half.

- Speaking of Wrestle Kingdom 12, AXS TV will continue its coverage of the event over the next five weeks starting this Friday, Jan. 12 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. For the first time in the series history, AXS TV will also premiere select matches from NJPW's New Year's Dash on Friday, February 16th. They sent us the following regarding the schedule for both events on AXS: