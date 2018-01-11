RAW Stars Reveal They Have The Flu, Xavier Woods Mocks Common WWE Camera Shot, Rock 'Ballers' Update

- WWE uploaded the ending of the WWF Championship match between then-champion The Rock and Mankind on Monday Night RAW on January 4, 1999. Mankind defeated The Rock after an assist from Steve Austin to win the title for the first time. As noted, Mick Foley recently said that he felt that it was creatively a mistake for him to win the title that night.

- Speaking of The Rock, he has started filming the fourth season of Ballers.

- WWEShop.com has a Throwback Thursday deal today where you can party like it's 1999 with $19.99 t-shirts. There is no promo code necessary to take advantage of the offer, just use this link.

- Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose revealed on Snapchat that they also have the flu. Deville also posted a photo of herself in bed watching Friends while she recovers, writing, "Thanks god for this friends marathon. #FluLife" It's not known if they will work this weekend's RAW live events in Texas.

- Xavier Woods posted a funny tweet this week while also plugging his U.S. title tournament match against Jinder Mahal. He posted the tweet below, poking fun at how WWE talent are produced to watch the monitors during backstage segments:

This is how we are all supposed to watch wrestling right? Slightly angled from the TV but not close enough to damage the eyes. Perfect technique #WoodsUSchamp pic.twitter.com/brs5rrzKwI — ??Austin Creed?? (@XavierWoodsPhD) January 10, 2018

@Chase92OU4life contributed to this article.