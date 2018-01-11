Summer Rae Bikini Pics In Cabo Make TMZ (Photos), Mr. Anderson Wrestling School Tour, The Miz

- Wrestling Inc.'s Justin LaBar posted the video above giving a tour of "The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling" in Minneapolis, which is operated by Mr. Anderson and Shawn Daivari. In the video, Anderson discusses the school and LaBar takes a bump. As noted, the school recently announced that their next training seminar will feature former WWE / D-X Superstar "Mr. Ass" Billy Gunn on Monday February 19th. The first seminar will be held from 6:30pm to 8:30pm for those who have had 0 to 20 professional wrestling matches. From 8:30pm to 10:30pm will be the second seminar for those who have had 20+ pro-wrestling matches. Participation in the seminar of your experience level is $50. You can attend both seminars for $75. You can register for the "Mr. Ass" Billy Gunn seminar at theacademyprowrestling.com/billy. Limited spots are available, and they will not accept registrations once the seminar is full.
- The Miz will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 2235 SW Military Drive in San Antonio, Texas this Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- TMZ Sports posted the video above and photos below of former WWE star Summer Rae vacationing in Cabo.
