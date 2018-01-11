WWE Hall Of Famer Revealed For WWE RAW 25 Episode, Vince McMahon Reveals His Hero, Sheamus

- Above is the latest "SheaMemes" video from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund has also been booked for the RAW 25th Anniversary show on January 22nd in New York City, according to PWInsider. Other names scheduled to appear include Eric Bischoff, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Brother Love, The Boogeyman, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, John Laurinaitis, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, free agent John Cena, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler, WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons, The Dudley Boyz, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and DX (WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws).

- As noted, WWE will pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday's RAW. Vince McMahon tweeted the tribute video we posted earlier and called MLK his hero, as seen below: