Kenny Omega NJPW Contract Update, Omega Vs Cody Rhodes Plans, 'MLW: Zero Hour' Full Card For Tonight

- Kenny Omega signed a new one-year contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling this past Tuesday, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Omega's contract was set to expire on January 31st, so he is now with the company until January 31, 2019. That not only puts him out of this year's Royal Rumble, but next year's as well.

- The Observer also noted that the current plan is for Omega to face Cody Rhodes on April 7th at ROH Supercard of Honor XII. He noted that there is a chance that they save it for the Cody Rhodes' upcoming 10,000-seat "All In" arena show on September 1st.

- Speaking of Omega and "All In", he confirmed on Twitter that he will be a part of the event. The location hasn't officially yet been announced. Other names who are set for the show include Arrow star Stephen Amell, who teamed with Neville to defeat Cody and King Barrett at SummerSlam in 2015, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll and Hangman Page.

- Just a reminder that MLW: Zero Hour takes place tonight in Orlando with a bell time of 7pm at Gilt Nightclub. Below is the card for tonight:

Death Match

Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland

Super Fight

MVP vs. Low Ki

Presented by Stokely Hathaway and Black Friday Management

Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor & Seth Petruzelli

Penta el Zero M vs. Rey Fenix

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara (managed by Salina de la Renta)

MJF vs. Brody King

Santana Garrett vs. MJ Jenkins

Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. Dirty Blondes

Mike Parrow vs. Vandal Ortagun

Barrington Hughes, Rhett Giddins, Saieve Al Sabah and Kotto Brazil are also confirmed for tonight's show. MLW: Zero Hour is an all ages event and will be available by January 18th on demand to stream or download with Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini calling the action at MLW.tv.