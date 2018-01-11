WrestlingInc.com

WWE RAW Superstar Wants Royal Rumble Spot, Kofi Kingston - WWE Mayhem Game Promo, WWE Stock Down

By Marc Middleton | January 11, 2018

- Above is another new promo for the WWE Mayhem mobile game, featuring Kofi Kingston of The New Day.

- WWE stock was down 0.22% today, closing at $31.80 per share. Today's high was $32.36 and the low was $31.78.

- Dana Brooke is hoping for a spot in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble later this month. The Titus Worldwide member tweeted the following today:

