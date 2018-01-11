WWE Covers Cryptic Tweet From Lio Rush, Rare Kevin Owens Indie Match Video, Fans On WWE MMC Teams

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has just released video from a Kevin Owens vs. Sami Callihan match that took place on November 9th, 2012 at Pro Wrestling Syndicate's "The Show Must Go On" event in Rahway, NJ.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which team will win the Mixed Match Challenge. As of this writing, 37% voted for Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss while 17% voted for The Miz and Asuka, 17% for Finn Balor and Sasha Banks, 13% for Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, 3% for SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Naomi, 3% for Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch, 3% for Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya, 2% for Rusev and Lana, 2% for Big E and Carmella, 1% for Elias and Bayley, 1% for Goldust and Alicia Fox and 1% for Apollo Crews and Nia Jax. As noted, WWE announced the full brackets for the tournament today and you can view those at this link.

- We noted before that WWE NXT posted a backstage video of Lio Rush talking about how he needed to re-evaluate his NXT career following the loss to Lars Sullivan on last night's show. Rush later posted a cryptic tweet and indicated a possible departure from the brand. WWE's website picked up on the tweet, which appears to be a new storyline for Rush. WWE announced the following on the tweet, which can also be seen below: