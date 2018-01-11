Former WWE Star Returns To Impact Wrestling (Photo)

Tyrus returned to Impact Wrestling at tonight's television tapings in Orlando (h/t to @theroguefan ). The former Brodus Clay reunited with EC3 and faced the team of Matt Sydal & Johnny Impact at the show.
Tyrus debuted for TNA in 2014 after a four year run with WWE. He left Impact Wrestling last August and released a video saying that he quit the company because he wasn't being treated right.
We will have full results from tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings later this evening. You can check out a photo of Tyrus' return below:
Update 10: Tyrus is back with EC3. They are facing the team of Matt Sydal and Johnny Impact pic.twitter.com/yTvEvVOuw4— TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 11, 2018
