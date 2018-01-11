Impact Wrestling Announces Signing Of Former Lucha Underground Title Holder

Former Lucha Underground "Gift of the Gods Champion" Brian Cage made his Impact Wrestling debut at tonight's television tapings in Orlando. He worked two matches, defeating an enhancement talent in each.

Cage had worked a couple of tryout matches for TNA in 2012 and 2013, but wasn't signed. He also worked one Destination X One Night Only special in 2014. He then signed with Lucha Underground, where he won the Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods Championship in 2016.

Impact welcomed Cage to the company on Twitter, as seen below:

There are some BIG names showing up at the IMPACT taping tonight at @UniversalORL! Here's an exclusive First Look at one of them. Any guesses who it is? pic.twitter.com/Fxhpt3I8SN — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2018

We are thrilled to welcome @MrGMSI_BCage to the IMPACT roster. pic.twitter.com/6Bbz1Nc0m1 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2018

@KOllomani and Ben Griffith contributed to this article.