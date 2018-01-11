Impact Wrestling Spoilers: New Wrestlers Debut, Global Title Match, Knockouts Division Action

Below are results from tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando (h/t @TheRogueFan):
Xplosion:
* Kallah Bahh defeated KM
Impact Wrestling:
* Lashley defeated Sami Callihan via DQ. oVe interfered to stop the match, they beat up Lashley until Eddie Edwards makes the save.
* Ishimori defeated El Hijo del Fantasma to retain the X Division Championship.
* Rosemary defeated Hania
* EC3 comes out with a returning Tyrus.
Update 10: Tyrus is back with EC3. They are facing the team of Matt Sydal and Johnny Impact pic.twitter.com/yTvEvVOuw4— TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 11, 2018
* EC3 and Tyrus defeated Johnny Impact and Matt Sydal
* Brian Cage debuts for Impact.
Update 13: BRIAN CAGE IS HERE! pic.twitter.com/nHrvkeYLjy— TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 12, 2018
* Brian Cage defeated local talent in a quick match.
* Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley defeated LAX (Non-Title Match)
* Austin Aries defeated Eli Drake (Impact Global Championship). Aries won via pinfall after hitting a brainbuster.
* Brian Cage returns to defeat another local talent.
* Lashley and Eddie Edwards defeated oVe
* Johnny Impact defeated EC3. Post-match, Tyrus and EC3 argue, Tyrus pushes him to the ground and leaves. Austin Aries comes out and has a stare down with Johnny Impact.
Update 26: Aries is out for a stare down with Johnny Impact. pic.twitter.com/emeJMJ7NZ1— TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 12, 2018
Xplosion:
* Rohit Raju defeated Hunter Wolf
* Laurel Van Ness defeated Kiera Hogan
* Homicide defeated Serpentico