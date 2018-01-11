WrestlingInc.com

Impact Wrestling Spoilers: New Wrestlers Debut, Global Title Match, Knockouts Division Action

By Joshua Gagnon | January 11, 2018
Impact Wrestling Spoilers: New Wrestlers Debut, Global Title Match, Knockouts Division Action Photo Credit: Tom

Below are results from tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando (h/t @TheRogueFan):

Xplosion:

* Kallah Bahh defeated KM

Impact Wrestling:

* Lashley defeated Sami Callihan via DQ. oVe interfered to stop the match, they beat up Lashley until Eddie Edwards makes the save.

* Ishimori defeated El Hijo del Fantasma to retain the X Division Championship.

* Rosemary defeated Hania

* EC3 comes out with a returning Tyrus.

* EC3 and Tyrus defeated Johnny Impact and Matt Sydal

* Brian Cage debuts for Impact.

* Brian Cage defeated local talent in a quick match.

* Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley defeated LAX (Non-Title Match)

* Austin Aries defeated Eli Drake (Impact Global Championship). Aries won via pinfall after hitting a brainbuster.

* Brian Cage returns to defeat another local talent.

* Lashley and Eddie Edwards defeated oVe

* Johnny Impact defeated EC3. Post-match, Tyrus and EC3 argue, Tyrus pushes him to the ground and leaves. Austin Aries comes out and has a stare down with Johnny Impact.

Xplosion:

* Rohit Raju defeated Hunter Wolf

* Laurel Van Ness defeated Kiera Hogan

* Homicide defeated Serpentico

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top