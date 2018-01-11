Impact Wrestling Spoilers: New Wrestlers Debut, Global Title Match, Knockouts Division Action

Below are results from tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando (h/t @TheRogueFan):

Xplosion:

* Kallah Bahh defeated KM

Impact Wrestling:

* Lashley defeated Sami Callihan via DQ. oVe interfered to stop the match, they beat up Lashley until Eddie Edwards makes the save.

* Ishimori defeated El Hijo del Fantasma to retain the X Division Championship.

* Rosemary defeated Hania

* EC3 comes out with a returning Tyrus.

* EC3 and Tyrus defeated Johnny Impact and Matt Sydal

* Brian Cage debuts for Impact.

* Brian Cage defeated local talent in a quick match.

* Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley defeated LAX (Non-Title Match)

* Austin Aries defeated Eli Drake (Impact Global Championship). Aries won via pinfall after hitting a brainbuster.

* Brian Cage returns to defeat another local talent.

* Lashley and Eddie Edwards defeated oVe

* Johnny Impact defeated EC3. Post-match, Tyrus and EC3 argue, Tyrus pushes him to the ground and leaves. Austin Aries comes out and has a stare down with Johnny Impact.

Xplosion:

* Rohit Raju defeated Hunter Wolf

* Laurel Van Ness defeated Kiera Hogan

* Homicide defeated Serpentico