Rare Hardcore Match Taking Place On Next Week's Impact, Two Big Title Matches Set

- Above is a preview of next week's oVe and Sami Callihan vs. LAX (Santana, Ortiz, and Homicide) - Barbed Wire Massacre III Match where the ring ropes will be replaced with barbed wire. After trashing LAX's hangout and stealing their money, Konnan proposed this was the only way to end things. This match has been done three times in Impact, this is the first in a decade, and the first time on network television. In the first of these matches was Sabu defeating Abyss at Turning Point in 2005. The second was Abyss defeating Judas Mesias at Against All Odds in 2008.

For the first time in a decade. For only the third time ever.



Barbed Wire Massacre.



oVe and LAX settle their bitter grudge in the most brutal violent way imaginable. You do not want to miss this next week. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/Gt1Zi0fLg1 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 12, 2018

- On tonight's episode of Impact it was announced Taiji Ishimori will defend the X Division Championship against Dezmond Xavier, next week.

- Also on tonight's Impact, it was announced Eli Drake will defend his Impact Global Championship against Johnny Impact and Alberto El Patron. The match will take place in Detroit, so it may be under the banner of a different promotion Impact partners with.