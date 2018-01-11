ROH Signs Female Wrestler, Being The Elite At Wrestle Kingdom 12, Who Won ROH Wrestler Of The Year?

- Above is episode 87 ("Wrestle Kingdom") of Being the Elite where we see footage of the Young Bucks, Cody, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll head to Tokyo for NJPW's biggest event of the year. The guys hit up a couple restaurants while there and we see behind-the-scenes footage of Kenny Omega getting ready for his IWGP United States Championship match against Chris Jericho. Omega would retain the title.

- Ring of Honor continued to announce winners for their "Best of 2017" awards with Deonna Purrazzo winning Women of Honor Wrestler of the Year. After having a stellar year with the company and winning the ROH World Championship, Cody Rhodes won ROH Wrestler of the Year.

- Speaking of Deonna Purrazzo, Squared Circle Sirens reported that Purrazzo had been signed to a non-exclusive contract by ROH, which Purrazzo later confirmed on Twitter. The report also said that similar offers were extended to Mandy Leon, Sumie Sakai, Jenny Rose, and Kelly Klein. Purrazzo made her debut in ROH back in July of 2015 and made her first ROH TV appearance in December of 2016. While an official match hasn't been announced yet, she's expected to be in the Women of Honor Championship Tournament.

