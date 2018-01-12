Former WWE And WCW Star Reportedly In Bad Shape, Legends Ask Fans To Send Prayers

Former WWE and WCW star Fred Ottman, f.k.a. The Shockmaster / Typhoon / Tugboat, is apparently in bad shape. Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria / Tara) and Lanny Poffo both asked fans on social media to keep him in their prayers.

"Keep Fred Ottman #tugboat in your prayers," Varon wrote on Instagram. "Get well soon. #fredottman #getwellsoon #shockmaster"

Poffo posted on Facebook earlier this week, "Prayers needed for Fred."

We will provide an update if there is more known on Ottman's condition.

Ottman debuted with WWE in 1989 as Tugboat, before turning heel in 1991 and forming the Natural Disasters tag team with Earthquake. The duo won the WWF Tag Team Championship on one occasion.

Ottman signed with WCW in 1993 and made an infamous debut as The Shockmaster, where he tripped on a piece of wood while crashing through a wall to make his entrance. He didn't last long with WCW after that incident, and returned to WWE briefly in 1994 as Typhoon for a series of matches against Yokozuna.

Below are the posts from Varon and Poffo: