WWE Superstar Receives Award (Photos), Rare Dean Ambrose Indie Match Video, DWTS On Total Divas

By Marc Middleton | January 12, 2018

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has just released video from a 2011 match between Dean Ambrose (as Jon Moxley) and Eddie Kingston. The match is from the 2011 Impact Championship Wrestling Supershow in Queens.

- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:

"Shall We Dance?: Nicole is offered an opportunity with "Dancing with the Stars"; in Bulgaria, Lana challenges Rusev to a bet in order to win her dream mansion; Carmella is overwhelmed with moving to a new home with her boyfriend."

Titus O'Neil On If Pro Wrestling Plays Too Strong On Stereotypes, If He's In A Managerial Role Now
- Titus O'Neil was honored with a Drum Major for Justice Award for his work in the community at last night's MLK Parade Foundation Honors event in Tampa. He tweeted the following on the honor:

