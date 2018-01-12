Why Mixed Match Challenge Is Airing On The WWE Network For UK Subscribers

WWE's newest project, the Mixed Match Challenge, will debut on Facebook Watch immediately following the upcoming SmackDown Live show. The tournament will feature twelve teams competing in a single elimination format. The only exception will be the semi-finals, in which fans will vote for a team to have a second chance. The winning combo will earn 100,000 for the charity of their choosing.

As previously mentioned, here are the teams who will compete in the challenge.

- Finn Balor & Sasha Banks

- Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya

- The Miz & Asuka

- Big E & Carmella

- Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss

- Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch

- Goldust & Alicia Fox

- Jimmy Uso & Naomi

- Rusev & Lana

- Elias & Bayley

The series will be for 12 weeks, and the duration of each episode will be 20 minutes. This would put the finale on Tuesday, April 3, which is the week preceding WrestleMania 34. 205 Live will continue to air, after the Mixed Match Challenge.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Mixed Match Challenge will air exclusively on the WWE Network for the UK audience. This is due to Facebook Watch being unavailable in the United Kingdom.

The project is spearheaded by former NXT and current SmackDown Live writer Ryan Ward, who was aware that UFC ran fights on Facebook for a while. As a result, the idea was pitched, and approved by executives. Moreover, reportedly, neither Vince McMahon nor Kevin Dunn are heavily involved in this project.

Source: Daily Mirror