WWE Looks At Strange Backstage RAW Moments, WWE UK Champion Vs. Impact Global Champion, Fans On MMC

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at strange backstage encounters during the 25 years of RAW. The moments include a fan interrupting Batista's backstage warm-up, a segment with The Hardys that led to Jeff Hardy attacking The Undertaker, The Miz shoving a staffer into a pile of boxes, Dean Ambrose taking over as backstage correspondent, Titus O'Neil interrupting a Diva of the Year Slammy segment and Chris Jericho offering scarves to Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman going into Survivor Series 2016.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which brand has the stronger roster of Superstars competing in the Mixed Match Challenge. As of this writing, 69% voted for RAW (Finn Balor & Sasha Banks, The Miz & Asuka, Goldust & Alicia Fox, Elias & Bayley, Apollo Crews & Nia Jax, Braun Strowman & RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss) while 31% voted for SmackDown (Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya, Big E & Carmella, Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso & Naomi, Rusev & Lana, Bobby Roode & SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair).

- Destiny Wrestling in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada is now promoting the Austin Aries vs. Pete Dunne match as the first-ever meeting between the Impact Global Champion and the WWE UK Champion. The match will take place on Sunday, January 21st at their Carnage event and will be for the Destiny World Title. You can see their new flyer below: