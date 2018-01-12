Former WWE Star Dating Pro Athlete?, John Cena On If He Would Join The Bullet Club, George Barrios

- As noted, TMZ Sports posted the video above earlier this week of former WWE star Summer Rae vacationing in Cabo. They have an article about her trip here, and posted a photo of her kissing NHL player Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars. They noted that there is "no word if they're dating or just having fun."

- WWE Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George A. Barrios, will participate in a presentation at the 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on Thursday, January 18th. His remarks are expected to begin at approximately 11:20 a.m. ET.

- WWEShop.com's t-shirt deals continue today with "Flashback Friday", where you can party like it's 1999 with $19.99 t-shirts. There is no promo code needed to take advantage of the offer, just use this link.

- John Cena was recently asked if he would join The Bullet Club, as seen in the video below.

"That's a pretty elite club, I don't know if they'd have me," Cena replied. "I'm beyond my years, that would be like them getting a grizzled veteran, like in [the movie] Major League where they signed [Roger] Dorn and they're like, 'ah, we should have had this guy three years ago.'"