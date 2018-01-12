Who Is Currently Favored To Win The WWE Universal Championship Match At The Royal Rumble?

The early betting odds for the WWE Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble have been released. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be defending his title against Kane and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending us the following:

When it was revealed that Brock Lesnar would be defending the Universal Championship against two opponents, Braun Strowman and Kane, many WWE fans assumed that Kane was added to the match so that neither Strowman nor Lesnar would have to take a pinfall or submission loss. Lesnar is currently favored to retain his title at the Royal Rumble, with odds of -500. This means it would take a $500 bet to win only $100. Braun Strowman and Kane are underdogs at +300 and +1000, respectively. A $100 bet on Kane would yield $1000 if he were to win.

There are no prop bets yet available on which wrestler will be the one to take the pinfall.

WWE Universal Championship – Triple Threat

Brock Lesnar (c) -500 vs. Braun Strowman +300 vs. Kane +1000