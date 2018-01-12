Roman Reigns - The Miztourage Teaser For RAW, WWE College Class Being Taught At University, Cesaro

- Above is the latest Clash With Cesaro video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

- WWE posted the following teaser for Monday's RAW as WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns looks for revenge on The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel after they beat him down at the end of this week's show. As noted, Miz vs. Reigns with the title on the line will take place at the RAW 25th Anniversary show on January 22nd.

How will Roman Reigns repay The Miz and The Miztourage? The Miz returned to Raw last week with singular goal: to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship he lost to Roman Reigns in November. After The Big Dog and Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan lost a six-man tag bout to The Bálor Club this past Monday — thanks in no small part to Jordan's impulsive nature — Reigns succumbed to a 3-on-1 assault by The Miz and The Miztourage that was punctuated with a brazen mockery of The Shield's Triple Powerbomb. Reigns will defend his title against The A-Lister in a rematch on Raw 25 on Jan. 22, but based on The Big Dog's tweet, Miz and his co-stars are in for an altogether different kind of blockbuster this Monday night.

- Robert Morris University near Pittsburgh is currently offering a class on WWE for the Spring 2018 semester. "Survey of WWE" is a part of the Sports Management catalog and gives 3 credits to students. Patrick Synowka is the instructor. Below is the class synopsis and comments from Stephanie McMahon:

"This course examines the cutting-edge business and artistic presentation practices of a global leader in live entertainment, World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE). Students will review the history covering the professional wrestling business,its talent development, theatrical influences/production practices, event/facility management operations as well as WWE's innovative branding, marketing and mass media strategies."