Triple H On The Rock's Daughter, WWE Legend Planning Books, Current Stars In RAW Attitude Era Intro

By Marc Middleton | January 12, 2018

- Above is a new WWE RAW mash-up with modern-day Superstars in the Attitude Era intro.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed on his latest podcast that he is planning on releasing two books. Lawler is planning a follow-up to his 2001 autobiography that was released by WWE and a book of artwork that he has created. Lawler will be working on wrestling historian Mark James, who has worked on books for Dutch Mantel and others, for the autobiography.

- Triple H tweeted the following in response to a video of The Rock and daughter Simone at the recent Golden Globe Awards. As we've noted, Simone was named as the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador this year. She has expressed interest in getting involved with pro wrestling.

