ROH Episode 329 Recap: Marty Scurll Vs. Flip Gordon, Dalton Castle, Bullet Club

A recap of Dalton Castle defeating Cody for the ROH World Championship at Final Battle is shown to kick off the show.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. New ROH World Champion Dalton Castle (with The Boys) makes his entrance for an in-ring promo.

Castle talks about people telling him he would never be a Champion. Castle says that as long as he's Champion, people will know that he's not just a bid fish in a small pond, he's a Megalodon swimming through the ocean.

Jay Lethal makes his entrance to confront Castle. Castle talks about how in the years he's been here, Lethal has never walked down the aisle just to talk to him, Lethal has never even sent him a friend request on Facebook. Castle asks what's on Lethal's mind. Lethal says there's one thing he wants. Lethal wants a shot at the title. Castle says he's going to have to sit down and think about this one. Castle sits down, Lethal briefly sits down. The Boys are their chairs. Lethal gets up, Castle uses one of The Boys as a foot rest. Lethal says he's going to leave before this gets weirder. Lethal talks about wanting to be at the top of Castle's list of challengers. Castle says deal. Castle holds up the title and says this ones for The Boys.

Punishment Martinez comes into the ring and pushes The Boys to the mat. Martinez hits a chokeslam on Castle. Martinez holds the title up before dropping it on Castle.

Simon Grimm and ROH Television Champion Silas Young (with Beer City Bruiser) make their entrances.

ROH Television Championship Match:

Silas Young (c) vs. Simon Grimm

Young takes Grimm to the mat. They exchange wrist-locks and pin attempts. Young eventually hits a hurricanrunna on Grimm. Grimm rolls to the apron. Young hits a springboard clothesline on Grimm, sending him to ringside. The fight continues in the ring. Young connects with a knee strike to Grimm. Young pins Grimm for a two count. They exchange strikes. Grimm uppercuts Young several times. Grimm clotheslines Young. Grimm hits a Butterfly Suplex. Grimm pins Young for a two count. Grimm goes for a piledriver, Young turns it into a backdrop. Young stomps Grimm. Grimm kicks Young in the face. Young connects with another knee strike to Grimm. Young hits Misery on Grimm. Young pins Grimm for the win.

Winner: Silas Young

Kenny King comes to the entrance way with a beer and a microphone after the match. King says the people can see right through Young. King says Young stole the TV Title at Final Battle. King says he's had about eight beers and he's ready to fight. Young dismisses Bruiser, King spits beer in the face of Young. Security stops Young and King from fighting.

A recap video is shown of the introduction of the ROH Women Of Honor Championship.

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance. Eli Isom & Ryan Nova are introduced in the ring.

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) vs. Eli Isom & Ryan Nova

The Briscoes jump Nova and Isom. The Briscoes hit a double shoulder block on Isom. Isom strikes Jay several times. Jay clotheslines Isom. Mark is tagged in. Jay sends Isom into a clothesline from Mark. Mark sends Isom into a forearm from Jay. Mark ascends the turnbuckles. Mark hits the Froggy Bow on Isom. Mark pins Isom for the win.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Jay grabs a microphone after the match. Jay talks about how they are the baddest tag team on the planet and how they ended Bully Ray's career at Final Battle. Jay says that the Tag Team titles are next on the docket.

The Bullet Club's ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Adam Page & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) are shown backstage. Nick says they've been on such a successful run. Matt talks about getting jumped by So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) at Final Battle. Page says they'll give them a shot, right over the head, until they bust their brains out.

Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll make their entrances. Scurll briefly talks in a picture-in-picture shot during his entrance, he wants a title shot.

Marty Scurll vs. Flip Gordon

They lock up. Gordon locks in a wrist-lock. Scurll hits a snapmare. Gordon kicks Scurll in the face. Scurll goes to the apron. Gordon kicks Scurll to send him to ringside. Gordon teases a flip to the outside, as Scurll jumps into the crowd. Gordon flips back into the ring from off the top rope as we head into a commercial break.

Scurll uppercuts Gordon before suplexing him into the turnbuckles. Gordon eventually attempts a springboard from the apron, Scurll pushes him to ringside. Scurll clotheslines Gordon at ringside. Scurll rolls Gordon back into the ring. Scurll pins Gordon for a two count. Scurll superkicks Gordon. Gordon superkicks Scurll. Scurll clotheslines Gordon. Scurll hits the Ghostbuster on Gordon. Scurll pins Gordon for a two count. Scurll chops Gordon. Scurll runs towards Gordon, Gordon dumps Scurll out to the apron. Gordon sweeps the legs of Scurll. Gordon hits a Suicide Dive on Scurll. Gordon goes back into the ring. Gordon hits a Senton to the outside on Scurll. Gordon rolls Scurll into the ring. Gordon ascends the turnbuckles. Gordon hits a 450 Splash on Scurll. Gordon pins Scurll for a two count. Scurll goes for the Chicken-Wing, Gordon rolls through. Scurll goes to the top turnbuckle. Gordon hits his Kinder Surprise kick on Scurll. Gordon hits a Fisherman Falcon Arrow on Scurll. Gordon pins Scurll for a two count. Gordon springboards into an uppercut from Scurll. Scurll hits another Ghostbuster on Gordon. Scurll pins Gordon for the win.

Winner: Marty Scurll

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.