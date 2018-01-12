Why Pop TV Isn't Airing Barbed Wire Match, Jessie Godderz Is A New Dad, Impact Star To Dragon Gate

- Impact Wrestling X-Division star Desmond Xavier is departing for a 2-month tour of Japan with Dragon Gate. Impact Wrestling currently has a working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Himanshu D)

- Congratulations to Jessie Godderz, who recently became a father. He announced last weekend that he is the very proud dad of Lucas Princeton Godderz. Lucas weighed in at 8 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 22¼ inches long at the time of his birth. Godderz spoke to Entertainment Weekly about becoming a father for the first time.

"I couldn't be happier," Godderz said. "I now fully understand what the expression 'beaming with pride' means. Whenever I look at him, I am overwhelmed with love and devotion. He has my unconditional love and support forever. He truly is my world."

- The Barbed Wire Massacre III Match featuring oVe & Sami Callihan vs. LAX will apparently not be airing on Pop TV and will be available on Twitch. According to Konnan, the move was done because Pop TV deemed the match too violent, as seen below: